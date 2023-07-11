Evening Masterworks: Franz Schubert's Guitar Quartet in G for July 11, 2023

© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Chandler Balkcom
Published July 11, 2023 at 3:00 AM EDT
Picture of Franz Schubert
Franz Schubert

In the early part of the 19th Century, when there was a sudden increase in the popularity of the guitar, Franz Schubert was ready. As a teenager, he had studied guitar and even played with guitarist and composer Mauro Giuliani, and would later write a Guitar Quartet that he intended to play himself. Franz Schubert’s Guitar Quartet in G is our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

Chandler Balkcom
