Evening Masterworks: Ludwig van Beethoven's Violin Concerto in D Op. 61 for July 8, 2023

Beethoven's only Violin Concerto isn't just musically risky - he actually finished it as late as he possibly could. It wasn't uncommon for Beethoven to be casual with meeting deadlines, but for the Violin Concerto, he finished the work right before the premiere. This meant that the soloist basically had to sight read the work at the very first performance.