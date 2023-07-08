© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Florida's Classical Music Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Evening Masterwork

Evening Masterworks: Ludwig van Beethoven's Violin Concerto in D Op. 61 for July 8, 2023

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Chandler Balkcom
Published July 8, 2023 at 3:00 AM EDT
Picture of Beethoven
Apple
Ludwig van Beethoven

Evening Masterworks: Ludwig van Beethoven's Violin Concerto in D Op. 61

Beethoven’s only Violin Concerto isn’t just musically risky - he actually finished it as late as he possibly could. It wasn’t uncommon for Beethoven to be casual with meeting deadlines, but for the Violin Concerto, he finished the work right before the premiere. This meant that the soloist basically had to sight read the work at the very first performance. It’s our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

Tags
Evening Masterwork Evening Masterwork
Chandler Balkcom
See stories by Chandler Balkcom