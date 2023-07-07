Evening Masterworks: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 16 in D for July 7, 2023

While the Piano Concerto No. 16 by Mozart highlights the solo pianist - as to be expected - it also highlights the wind section quite a bit. Throughout the work, there are stretches of time where the woodwinds get to display their own soloistic capabilities and elsewhere he uses their unique tone colors to paint the harmonies underneath the piano. Tune in tonight at 7 to hear the Piano Concerto No. 16 by Mozart, our Evening Masterwork on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.