© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Florida's Classical Music Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Evening Masterwork

Evening Masterworks: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 16 in D for July 7, 2023

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Chandler Balkcom
Published July 7, 2023 at 3:00 AM EDT
Picture of Mozart
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Evening Masterworks: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 16 in D

While the Piano Concerto No. 16 by Mozart highlights the solo pianist - as to be expected - it also highlights the wind section quite a bit. Throughout the work, there are stretches of time where the woodwinds get to display their own soloistic capabilities and elsewhere he uses their unique tone colors to paint the harmonies underneath the piano. Tune in tonight at 7 to hear the Piano Concerto No. 16 by Mozart, our Evening Masterwork on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

Tags
Evening Masterwork Evening Masterwork
Chandler Balkcom
See stories by Chandler Balkcom