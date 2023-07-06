© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Evening Masterwork

Evening Masterworks: Johannes Brahms' Concerto for violin & cello in a-minor “Double Concerto” for July 6, 2023

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Chandler Balkcom
Published July 6, 2023 at 3:00 AM EDT
Picture of Johannes Brahms
Johannes Brahms

Evening Masterworks: Johannes Brahms' Concerto for violin & cello in a-minor “Double Concerto”

When hearing the Double Concerto by Johannes Brahms, you almost have to consider the violin and cello not as separate instruments, but as a single, super instrument – much of this music would not make sense, or even be possible, by either string player alone. It’s our Evening Masterwork: theDouble Concerto for violin and cello by Brahms, tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

