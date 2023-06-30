© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Evening Masterwork

Evening Masterworks: Antonin Dvorak's Symphony No. 8 in G Op. 88 for June 30, 2023

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Chandler Balkcom
Published June 30, 2023 at 3:00 AM EDT
Picture of Antonin Dvorak
Antonin Dvorak

Evening Masterworks: Antonin Dvorak: Symphony No. 8 in G Op. 88

Dvorak’s Eighth Symphony was a little bit different from the one that came before it. While Dvorak’s Seventh is dramatic and somber, the Eighth is generally upbeat. In a lot of ways, the joys associated with this symphony can be related to the composer’s sense of being alive in a world of natural wonders. Hear it tonight at 7: our Evening Masterwork on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

