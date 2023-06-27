© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Evening Masterwork

Evening Masterworks: Frederic Chopin: Piano Concerto No. 2 in f Op. 21 for June 27, 2023

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Chandler Balkcom
Published June 27, 2023 at 3:00 AM EDT
Picture of Chopin
Chopin

Evening Masterworks: Frederic Chopin: Piano Concerto No. 2 in f Op. 21

It was common in the 18th and 19th centuries for publishers to number composers’ works not by the order they were written, but by what they thought was the better piece. This is the case with Frederic Chopin’sPiano Concerto No. 2, which was actually written prior to what we now know as the Piano Concerto No. 1. Either way, the Second Concerto features the brilliant piano writing we expect from Chopin. Hear it tonight at 7, our Evening Masterwork on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

Chandler Balkcom
