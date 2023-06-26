© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Evening Masterworks: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Sinfonia Concertante in E-flat K. 297b for June 26, 2023

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Chandler Balkcom
Published June 26, 2023 at 3:00 AM EDT
Though it’s no mystery that Mozart’s Sinfonia Concertante for 4 Winds is charming, there is quite a bit of mystery surrounding it. The main problem is figuring out why the original manuscript of the work wound up in Berlin, despite Mozart saying he wrote the work for four of his friends in Paris two years prior. It’s possible that someone other than Mozart even arranged the work as it presently stands. It’s our Evening Masterwork, tonight at 7, on Classical WSMR.

