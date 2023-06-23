Evening Masterworks: Chen Gang/He Zhanzao's The Butterfly Lovers (Concerto for Violin) for June 23, 2023

Long before Shakespeare wrote Romeo & Juliet, a similar story of star-crossed lovers emerged from China. It’s the story of forbidden love that ends in death, except in this version, the two lovers are reincarnated as butterflies who share eternal love. Chinese composers Chen Gang and He Zhenhao wrote the violin concerto The Butterfly Lovers, inspired by the classic tale from Chinese literature. It’s our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.