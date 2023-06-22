© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Florida's Classical Music Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Evening Masterwork

Evening Masterworks: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Serenade No. 3 in D, K. 185 for June 22, 2023

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Chandler Balkcom
Published June 22, 2023 at 3:00 AM EDT
Picture of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Evening Masterworks: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 3 in D, K. 185

It may be hard to imagine, but Mozart was actually a typical teenager in many ways. In particular, he had an at-times strenuous relationship with his father Leopold, who seemed to interfere with the younger Mozart’s compositions. There’s evidence of this aspect of their relationship in Mozart’sSerenade No. 3, a work written when the composer was just 17-years old, and which his father may have partially interfered with. Hear it tonight at 7: our Evening Masterwork on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

Tags
Evening Masterwork Evening Masterwork
Chandler Balkcom
See stories by Chandler Balkcom