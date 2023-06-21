Evening Masterworks: Franz Schubert's Symphony No. 5 in B-flat for June 21, 2023

The year 1816 was a busy time for the 19-year old Franz Schubert. He was highly productive, writing about 125 songs, and then over 50 works for various ensembles large and small. Amongst those 50 works was the Symphony No. 5 in B-flat, a work that is clear and energetic, modeled clearly on the symphonies of Mozart and Haydn. It’s our Evening Masterwork: Franz Schubert’s Symphony No. 5 in B-flat, tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.