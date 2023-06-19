Evening Masterworks: William Grant Still's Symphony No. 2 “Song of a New Race” for June 19, 2023

While William Grant Still’sSymphony No. 1 - his “Afro-American” Symphony - imagines life in America up until emancipation, his Symphony No. 2, titled “Song of a New Race,” is music that is about integrated American society. In fact, it’s the second of a series of pieces Still had planned that was inspired by the African-American experience. It’s our Evening Masterwork on Juneteenth: tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.