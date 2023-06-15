© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Evening Masterwork

Evening Masterworks: Franz Schubert's Symphony No. 2 in B-flat for June 15, 2023

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Chandler Balkcom
Published June 15, 2023 at 3:00 AM EDT
Franz Schubert was quite the busy-body when he was 17. He had a full-time job, he attended composition lessons twice a week, and he played viola in a student orchestra – not to mention he produced about 65 measures of new music each and every day. One of the pieces composed during this time was his Second Symphony, which is our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

Chandler Balkcom
