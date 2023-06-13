Evening Masterworks: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Clarinet Quintet in A K 581 for June 13, 2023

No one is sure why Mozart was tasked to compose his Clarinet Quintet in A, though it was first premiered at the end of 1789 at a benefit concert for musicians’ widows and orphans. Interestingly enough, the movements of the quintet were also premiered separately among other works – common for the time, but totally unorthodox today. It’s our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7: Mozart’s Clarinet Quintet in A, on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.