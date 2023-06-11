© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Florida's Classical Music Station
Evening Masterwork

Evening Masterworks: Isaac Albeniz: Suite Espanola, Op. 47 for June 11, 2023

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Chandler Balkcom
Published June 11, 2023 at 3:00 AM EDT
Picture of Isaac Albeniz
Issac Albeniz

Evening Masterworks: Isaac Albeniz: Suite Espanola, Op. 47

The Suite Espanola by Isaac Albeniz had quite an interesting journey to make it to the piece we know today. Albeniz initially wrote the work as a collection of eight pieces, each highlighting a region of Spain, but in his lifetime only four of these pieces made it to publication. Two decades later, a publisher got to work to make all of the music available, and combined it into the present suite. It’s our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

Evening Masterwork Evening Masterwork
Chandler Balkcom
