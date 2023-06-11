Evening Masterworks: Isaac Albeniz: Suite Espanola, Op. 47 for June 11, 2023

The Suite Espanola by Isaac Albeniz had quite an interesting journey to make it to the piece we know today. Albeniz initially wrote the work as a collection of eight pieces, each highlighting a region of Spain, but in his lifetime only four of these pieces made it to publication. Two decades later, a publisher got to work to make all of the music available, and combined it into the present suite. It’s our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.