Florida's Classical Music Station
Evening Masterwork

Evening Masterworks: Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 3 in C, Op. 52 for June 7, 2023

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Chandler Balkcom
Published June 7, 2023 at 3:00 AM EDT
Picture of Jean Sibelius
Jean Sibelius

Evening Masterworks: Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 3 in C, Op. 52

The Symphony No. 3 in C by Jean Sibelius is a work that displays a newfound maturity in the composer’s work. It uses a leaner orchestration, it is emotionally restrained, and it is a departure from Sibelius's first two Romantically-flavored symphonies. The Symphony No. 3 in C by Jean Sibelius: our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9

Chandler Balkcom
