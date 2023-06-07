Evening Masterworks: Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 3 in C, Op. 52 for June 7, 2023

The Symphony No. 3 in C by Jean Sibelius is a work that displays a newfound maturity in the composer’s work. It uses a leaner orchestration, it is emotionally restrained, and it is a departure from Sibelius's first two Romantically-flavored symphonies. The Symphony No. 3 in C by Jean Sibelius: our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9