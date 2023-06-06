© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Evening Masterwork

Evening Masterworks: Sergei Prokofiev: Piano Concerto No. 3 in C Op. 26 for June, 6, 2023

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Chandler Balkcom
Published June 6, 2023 at 3:00 AM EDT
Picture of Sergei Prokofiev
Library of Congress
Sergei Prokofiev

Evening Masterworks: Sergei Prokofiev: Piano Concerto No. 3 in C Op. 26

The Third Piano Concerto by Prokofiev was completed while he was on a vacation in France in the summer of 1921. At that point, he had been working on the Third Concerto for quite some time, but rather than sounding like a pieced-together composition, it actually showcases the composer’s powers of invention… a work that is essential Prokofiev. It’s our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

