Evening Masterworks: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 3 in G K 216 for June 5, 2023
We should feel lucky that Mozart produced concertos for any string instrument at all: there are the five violin concertos he composed within the same year, and otherwise, throughout his career, the composer showed no interest in composing string concertos. We will hear the Violin Concerto No. 3 tonight at 7: our Evening Masterwork on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.