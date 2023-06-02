Evening Masterworks: Paul Dukas' Symphony in C for June 2, 2023

The symphony was not exactly the most popular genre for French composers heading into the 20th Century: there’s really only a handful that we still listen to that were composed between 1885 and 1900. One French symphony that often gets overlooked is the Symphony in C by Paul Dukas, a work that he completed a year after the famous tone poem The Sorcerer’s Apprentice. It’s our Evening Masterwork, tonight at 7: the Symphony in C by Paul Dukas on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.