© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Florida's Classical Music Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Evening Masterwork

Evening Masterworks: Maurice Duruflé's Requiem for May 29, 2023

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Chandler Balkcom
Published May 29, 2023 at 3:00 AM EDT
Picture of Maurice Duruflé
Maurice Duruflé

Evening Masterworks: Maurice Duruflé's Requiem

French composer Maurice Durufle published only thirteen works in his career, which spanned most of the 20th century. One of these works was his Requiem, a work that the composer had originally set out to be an organ work based on the Mass for the Dead. Written in memoriam of the composer’s father, the work is inspired by the music of Ravel, Debussy, and especially Faure. It’s our Evening Masterwork on this Memorial Day: tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

Tags
Evening Masterwork Evening Masterwork
Chandler Balkcom
See stories by Chandler Balkcom