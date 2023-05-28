© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Evening Masterworks: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Symphony No. 29 in A K 201 for May 28, 2023

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Chandler Balkcom
Published May 28, 2023 at 3:00 AM EDT
Picture of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Evening Masterworks: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Symphony No. 29 in A K 201

Mozart completed his 29th Symphony at the age of 18, shortly after returning from Vienna to his home in Salzburg. This return to Salzburg exposed the young composer to important new music by Franz Joseph Haydn, notably his six Opus 20 String Quartets. In fact, some musicologists have said the musical texture of Mozart’s 29th is “closer to that of a string quartet than of a symphony.” It’s our Evening Masterwork: Mozart’s Symphony No. 29 in A, tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

Tags
Chandler Balkcom
