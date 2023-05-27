© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Evening Masterworks: Sergei Rachmaninoff's Symphonic Dances Op. 45 for May 27, 2023

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Chandler Balkcom
Published May 27, 2023 at 3:00 AM EDT
Picture of Sergei Rachmaninoff
Wikimedia Commons/Library of Congress
Sergei Rachmaninoff

For a significant part of his career, Rachmaninoff was criticized for being a 20th-century composer still rooted in 19th-century style. But towards the end of his life, he began to integrate modernist rhythms into his works, inspired by composers like Stravinsky and Prokofiev. TheSymphonic Dances, which he completed in 1940, is one of these pieces. It’s our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

Chandler Balkcom
