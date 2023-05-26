© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Florida's Classical Music Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Evening Masterwork

Evening Masterworks: Franz Schubert's Symphony No. 8 in b “Unfinished” for May 26, 2023

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Chandler Balkcom
Published May 26, 2023 at 3:00 AM EDT
Picture of Franz Schubert
Franz Schubert

Evening Masterworks: Franz Schubert's Symphony No. 8 in b “Unfinished”

There are traces of music that might have been included in the finished Symphony No. 8 in other works by Franz Schubert, and Schubert actually lived for six more years after completing what we have now of the “Unfinished” symphony; he simply didn’t come back to the symphony after completing those two movements. Hear it tonight at 7, our Evening Masterwork on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

Tags
Evening Masterwork Evening Masterwork
Chandler Balkcom
See stories by Chandler Balkcom