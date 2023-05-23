Evening Masterworks: Johannes Brahms' Serenade No. 1 in D, Op. 11 for May 23, 2023

© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Evening Masterwork

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Chandler Balkcom
Published May 23, 2023 at 3:00 AM EDT
Picture of Johannes Brahms
Johannes Brahms

The BrahmsSerenade No. 1 was almost not a serenade at all – the nature of the work earned the nickname of “Serenade-Symphony”, and the composer even adopted this term, though it doesn’t really feel like a Brahms symphony. Originally composed for a smaller ensemble of nine players, Brahms likely had in mind a piece inspired by the Serenades of Mozart. We’ll hear it tonight at 7: our Evening Masterwork on Classical WSMR.

Chandler Balkcom
