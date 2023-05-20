© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Evening Masterworks: Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky's Symphony No. 5 in e Op. 64 for May 20, 2023

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Chandler Balkcom
Published May 20, 2023 at 3:00 AM EDT
One of the first critics to write about Tchaikovsky’s Fifth Symphony noted that the orchestration was “essentially modern, and even ultra-modern.” This was ten years after the composer completed his triumphant Fourth Symphony, and like his Fourth, Tchaikovsky was likely considering the role of Fate while writing his Symphony No. 5– but it also included an “unspoken program” that he would never reveal. It’s our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR.

