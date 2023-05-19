© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Florida's Classical Music Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Evening Masterwork

Evening Masterworks: Frederick Delius' Florida Suite for May 19, 2023

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Chandler Balkcom
Published May 19, 2023 at 3:00 AM EDT
Picture of Frederick Delius
Frederick Delius

Evening Masterworks: Frederick Delius' Florida Suite

Composer Frederick Delius spent a little bit of time in Florida, and in 1886 he composed the Florida Suite while he was working on an orange plantation not far from Jacksonville. He only heard the work performed live once in his lifetime, though, and it took buying a barrel of beer for the orchestra in order to get them to play it. The Florida Suite by Frederick Delius is our Evening Masterwork, tonight at 7, on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

Tags
Evening Masterwork Evening Masterwork
Chandler Balkcom
See stories by Chandler Balkcom