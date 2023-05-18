Evening Masterworks: Amy Beach's Piano Concerto in c-sharp minor for May 18, 2023

Composer Amy Beach once remarked that a piece of music could be “a veritable autobiography” for a composer, and this is certainly the case with her Piano Concerto in c-sharp minor. Beach also served as the premiere pianist for the work, and the idea of being a soloist pitted against an orchestra could have been a bit of an analogy for her somewhat-difficult private life at the time. Hear it tonight at 7, our Evening Masterwork on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.