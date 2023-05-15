© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Evening Masterworks: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 24 in c-minor, K. 491 for May 15, 2023

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Chandler Balkcom
Published May 15, 2023 at 3:00 AM EDT
Picture of Mozart
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Between 1784 and 1786, Mozart composed 12 piano concertos, and the Piano Concerto No. 24 is the penultimate concerto in this set. Composed in 1786, it embodies a reflective and intimate quality, and it’s one of only two minor-key concertos that he composed. The 24th concerto also reflects the nearly Beethoven-like density and complexity that Mozart was beginning to develop in his works. You can hear it tonight at 7: the Piano Concerto No. 24 by Mozart, our Evening Masterwork on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

Chandler Balkcom
