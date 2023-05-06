Evening Masterworks: Franz Schubert's String Quartet No. 13 for May 6, 2023

Out of all of Franz Schubert’s string quartets, the String Quartet No. 13 is the only one that was published in the composer’s lifetime. It is actually a fairly dark work, at least at the beginning, which may or may not be a reflection of Schubert’s mood while composing the piece: at the time, the composer was sick – and miserable from being sick – and the second movement of the piece utilizes a theme from the composer’s failed stage work titled Rosamunde. Because of this, the String Quartet has earned the nickname “Rosamunde.” It’s our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.