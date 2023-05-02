© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Florida's Classical Music Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Evening Masterwork

Evening Masterworks: Antonin Dvorak's Piano Quintet No. 2 in A Op. 81 for May 2, 2023

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Chandler Balkcom
Published May 2, 2023 at 3:00 AM EDT
Picture of Antonin Dvorak
Picture of Antonin Dvorak

Evening Masterworks: Antonin Dvorak's Piano Quintet No. 2 in A Op. 81 for May 2, 2023

Dvorak composed his second Piano Quintet No. 2 in 1887, a work that shares the same instrumentation and key as its older counterpart, the Piano Quintet No. 1. Those are the only similarities between the two pieces, though. Fifteen years passed between the writing of the two Piano Quintets, and what likely caused Dvorak to compose a second one was the revision of his first quintet. We’ll hear the Piano Quintet No. 2 by Dvorak tonight at 7, our Evening Masterwork, on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

Tags
Evening Masterwork Evening Masterwork
Chandler Balkcom
See stories by Chandler Balkcom