Evening Masterworks: Richard Strauss' Also Sprach Zarathustra Op. 30 for May 1, 2023

It may come as a bit of a shock, but Richard Strauss’s tone poem Also Sprach Zarathustra wasn’t always as popular as it is today. Well, Strauss can thank Stanley Kubrick for the boost in popularity – the 1968 film 2001: A Space Odyssey featured the score extensively. We’ll hear the entire tone poem, Also Sprach Zarathustra, the music of Richard Strauss, our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.