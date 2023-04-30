Evening Masterworks: Howard Hanson's Symphony No. 2 Op. 30 "Romantic" for April 30, 2023

Howard Hanson composed his“Romantic” Second Symphony in the early 20th century, a time when romanticism was falling out of fashion in America and musical trends like formalism and serialism were taking hold. Hanson wrote the symphony as a counter to such musical trends, stating the purpose of the piece was “to create a work young in spirit, Romantic in temperament, and simple and direct in expression.” It’s our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.