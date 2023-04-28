© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Florida's Classical Music Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Evening Masterwork

Evening Masterworks: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Serendade No.9 in D K 320 "Posthorn"

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Chandler Balkcom
Published April 28, 2023 at 3:00 AM EDT
Picture of Mozart
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Evening Masterworks: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Serendade No.9 in D K 320 "Posthorn"

In Mozart’s lifetime, a posthorn was a brass instrument that signaled the arrival and departure of a mail coach. “Posthorn” is also the nickname of Mozart’s Serenade No. 9, since the composer used this instrument throughout the work. Hear the “Posthorn” Serenade by Mozart tonight at 7, our Evening Masterwork on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

Tags
Evening Masterwork Evening Masterwork
Chandler Balkcom
See stories by Chandler Balkcom