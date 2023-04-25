Evening Masterworks: Ludwig van Beethoven's Septet in E-flat for April 25, 2023

© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Evening Masterwork

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Chandler Balkcom
Published April 25, 2023 at 3:00 AM EDT
Picture of Beethoven
Beethoven composed hisSeptet in E-flat in 1799 and the work encapsulates all of the musical entertainments of that century: it sits in the Classical serenade and divertimento tradition. Audiences and performers alike loved Beethoven’sSeptet, so much so that Beethoven actually complained until the day he died about the fact that it often overshadowed his masterpieces. We’ll hear the original version of Beethoven’s Septet in E-flat tonight at 7, our Evening Masterwork on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

Chandler Balkcom
