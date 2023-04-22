© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Evening Masterwork

Evening Masterworks: John Luther Adams' Become Ocean for April 22, 2023

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Chandler Balkcom
Published April 22, 2023 at 3:00 AM EDT
Picture of John Luther Adams
Molly Sheridan
/
Courtesy of the artist
John Luther Adams

We will celebrate Earth Day with our Evening Masterwork: the massive, sprawling, textural Become Ocean by John Luther Adams. It’s music that embraces the idea of life on earth emerging from the oceans… but there is also an awareness, says Adams, of the melting of the polar ice caps and the rising sea levels returning us to the ocean sooner, rather than later. Hear the immersive, Pulitzer-Prize winning composition tonight at 7: our Evening Masterwork on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

Chandler Balkcom
