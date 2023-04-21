© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Evening Masterwork

Evening Masterworks: Charles Gounod's Symphony No. 2 in E-flat for April 21, 2023

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Chandler Balkcom
Published April 21, 2023 at 3:00 AM EDT
Charles Gounod

Charles Gounod composed his Second Symphony as he was turning 40 years old, and it’s a work that - although understated - is extremely polished and of high quality. It takes the listener through several scenes, such as an operatic gesture for the opening of the work, or the light and transparent second movement, or the joyful final movement. It’s our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

