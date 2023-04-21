Evening Masterworks: Charles Gounod's Symphony No. 2 in E-flat for April 21, 2023

Charles Gounod composed his Second Symphony as he was turning 40 years old, and it’s a work that - although understated - is extremely polished and of high quality. It takes the listener through several scenes, such as an operatic gesture for the opening of the work, or the light and transparent second movement, or the joyful final movement. It’s our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.