Evening Masterworks: Max Bruch's Symphony No. 3 for April 16, 2023

Max Bruch’s third and finalSymphony may have been composed when he was 45-years old, but he said much of the work is based on material from “my freshest and happiest of youth.” He had also considered giving it the subtitle “On the Rhine,” an indication of being away from his beloved homeland… Bruch composed his Third Symphony while staying in Liverpool. Hear it tonight at 7: our Evening Masterwork on Classical WSMR.