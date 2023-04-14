© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Evening Masterwork

Evening Masterworks: Florence Price's The Mississippi River for April 14, 2023

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Chandler Balkcom
Published April 14, 2023 at 3:00 AM EDT
Picture of Florence Price
Florence Price

Florence Price composed herMississippi River Suite in 1934, and the work is more obvious in its allusions to the African-American musical experience than any other pieces of hers. It’s a piece in four large sections: it begins by depicting a sunrise, and then progresses through various spirituals in the following sections. It’s our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

Chandler Balkcom
