Evening Masterwork

Evening Masterworks: Antonin Dvorak's Symphony No. 6 in D Op. 60 for April 13, 2023

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Chandler Balkcom
Published April 13, 2023 at 3:00 AM EDT
Picture of Antonin Dvorak
Antonin Dvorak

Evening Masterworks: Antonin Dvorak's Symphony No. 6 in D Op. 60

About fifty years ago, Dvorak’s symphonies were reshuffled a bit and numbered the way we know them now. In Dvorak’s lifetime, though, his Symphony in D was originally published as No. 1 – but it is now known as the Symphony No. 6. There is something significant, though, to the symphony being numbered “1” at one point: it was the first symphony by Dvorak to be heard outside of his home country. It’s our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

Chandler Balkcom
