Evening Masterworks: Johannes Brahms' Piano Concerto No. 2 in B-flat Op. 83 for April 12, 2023

Evening Masterwork

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Chandler Balkcom
Published April 12, 2023 at 3:00 AM EDT
Johannes Brahms

In his own words, Brahms described his Second Piano concerto as “very small,” featuring a “very small and pretty scherzo.” “Very small” is a bit off the mark – Johannes Brahms’ Piano Concerto No. 2 is anything but small. It’s a giant work – nearly an hour – and it even features four movements rather than the usual three. It’s our Evening Masterwork, tonight at 7, on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

Chandler Balkcom
