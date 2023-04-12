Evening Masterworks: Johannes Brahms' Piano Concerto No. 2 in B-flat Op. 83 for April 12, 2023

In his own words, Brahms described his Second Piano concerto as “very small,” featuring a “very small and pretty scherzo.” “Very small” is a bit off the mark – Johannes Brahms’ Piano Concerto No. 2 is anything but small. It’s a giant work – nearly an hour – and it even features four movements rather than the usual three. It’s our Evening Masterwork, tonight at 7, on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.