© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Florida's Classical Music Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Evening Masterwork

Evening Masterworks: Ludwig van Beethoven's Triple Concerto in C Op. 56 for April 10, 2023

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Chandler Balkcom
Published April 10, 2023 at 3:00 AM EDT
Picture of Beethoven
Beethoven

Evening Masterworks: Ludwig van Beethoven's Triple Concerto in C Op. 56

What’s ironic about Beethoven’s Triple Concerto is that it isn’t actually a concerto at all: no real dialogue occurs between the orchestra and soloists, and the three soloists, on piano, violin, and cello, carry almost all of the musical material by themselves. We’ll hear it tonight at 7: Beethoven’s Triple Concerto, our Evening Masterwork, on Classical WSMR.

Tags
Evening Masterwork Evening Masterwork
Chandler Balkcom
See stories by Chandler Balkcom