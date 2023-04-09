© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Evening Masterwork

Evening Masterworks: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Flute Concerto No. 1 in G for April 9, 2023

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Chandler Balkcom
Published April 9, 2023 at 3:00 AM EDT
It’s often thought that Mozart actually didn’t care much for the flute, and it stems from a line in a letter that he wrote his father where he actually refers to it as an instrument he could not bear. Still, one sign of a great composer is that they can write great music for instruments they don’t even like… which is the case with Mozart’s Flute Concerto No. 1. It’s our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89. 1 and 103.9.

