Evening Masterworks: Ludwig Van Beethoven's Violin Sonata No. 5 in F Op. 24 "Spring" for April 5, 2023

Evening Masterwork

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Chandler Balkcom
Published April 5, 2023 at 3:00 AM EDT
Evening Masterworks: Ludwig Van Beethoven's Violin Sonata No. 5 in F Op. 24 "Spring"

While we may think of a work like Beethoven’s Violin Sonata as a piece with violin as the lead with a piano accompaniment, in the Classical era works like this were described as sonatas for piano with violin accompaniment. This piece is no exception, especially since Beethoven performed the piano parts on many of his violin sonatas that he composed. It’s our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7: the “Spring” Sonata by Beethoven, on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

