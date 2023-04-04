Evening Masterworks: Ernst Chausson's Symphony in B-flat Op. 20 for April 4, 2023

Among the French composers producing symphonies at the end of the 19th century was Ernst Chausson. His own symphony is a work that is easily comparable to theSymphony of Cesar Franck: both works have three movements, both feature a kind of “cyclical” way of bringing back themes from early movements into the last movement, and both feature the English horn quite a bit. It’s our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.