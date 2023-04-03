Evening Masterworks: Johannes Brahms' Clarinet Quintet in b Op. 115 for April 3, 2023

The Clarinet Quintet by Johannes Brahms was actually one of the final works the composer would produce. Not only that, it marked a surprise re-emergence from retirement for Brahms: at the age of 57, he declared that his creative output had finished. That was, until he heard clarinetist Richard Muhlfield perform, which prompted the composer to leave retirement and write this piece. It’s our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.