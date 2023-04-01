Evening Masterworks: Sergei Rachmaninoff's Piano Concerto No. 4 in-g-minor for April 1, 2023

It’s the 150th birth anniversary of Sergeir Rachmaninoff, and we are celebrating the composer with our Evening Masterwork tonight. Rachmaninoff settled down in the United States in 1921 after leaving revolutionary Russia, and something about the United States must have been uninspiring to the composer: between 1918 and 1926, he composed nearly nothing new. He was extraordinarily popular, though, in the States, working as a performer more so than as a composer. Finally, in 1924, the composer was urged to begin work on a Fourth Piano Concerto, which he then completed in 1926. It’s our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

