Evening Masterworks: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Symphony No. 38 in D K 504 "Prague" for March 31, 2023

Near the end of 1786, Prague was a city where Mozart was all the rage thanks to recent performances of his latest opera, The Marriage of Figaro. This was also at a time when the composer was pushing himself forward, and he was bringing musical craft with him. This is evident in his Symphony No. 38, which at the time expanded the notion of what a symphony could be. The “Prague” Symphony by Mozart, our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

