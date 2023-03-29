Evening Masterworks: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Quintet for Piano and Winds in E-flat for March 29, 2023

Mozart’s Quintet for Piano and Winds premiered on a concert in 1784 on an incredible program which included first performances of other works, such as the composer’s “Haffner,” “Linz,” and “Paris'' symphonies, a piano concerto, and more. The Quintet, for Mozart, was a bit of an experiment even: it’s crafted as if it’s a three movement concerto, but on a chamber scale. It’s our Evening Masterowrk tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.