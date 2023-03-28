© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Florida's Classical Music Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Evening Masterwork

Evening Masterworks: Robert Schumann's Symphony No. 3 in E-flat "Rhenish" for March 28, 2023

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Chandler Balkcom
Published March 28, 2023 at 3:00 AM EDT
Picture of Robert Schumann
Robert Schumann

Evening Masterworks: Robert Schumann's Symphony No. 3 in E-flat "Rhenish" for March 28, 2023

The Symphony No. 3 in E-Flat by Robert Schumann is a kind of musical postcard depicting the Rhine-region of Germany. In 1850, Schumann had just moved to Dusseldorf, which was an optimistic turn in the composer’s typically troubled life, and he wrote this symphony not long after the move, originally titling it “a piece of life by the Rhine.” Now we know it as the “Rhenish” Symphony. It’s our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

Tags
Evening Masterwork Evening Masterwork
Chandler Balkcom
See stories by Chandler Balkcom