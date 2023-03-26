© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Evening Masterwork

Evening Masterwork: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 26 in D K 537 for March 26, 2023

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Chandler Balkcom
Published March 26, 2023 at 3:00 AM EDT
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Mozart composed his 26th Piano Concerto around the same time he was writing dramatic operas such as The Marriage of Figaro and The Abduction from the Seraglio, and in a lot of ways, the concerto and those operas have much in common. To Mozart, both genres, the concerto and opera, had him placing an individual into conflict against opposing forces that would reveal their true character. We’ll hear it tonight at 7, our Evening Masterwork on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

Chandler Balkcom
